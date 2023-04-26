Swanda's Gem Leads Dust Devils to Win

Hillsboro, OR - Both Avery Short and John Swanda were scoreless through the four innings of game number two. Avery Short came back out in the fifth inning, but was chased from the game after a single, walk and double. Adrian Placencia had the two-RBI double, his first of the year, giving the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead.

Hillsboro immediately answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. Shane Muntz singled and Channy Ortiz singled, bringing Josh Day to the dish. Day roped a double to right field that scored Muntz. The next hitter, Jacen Roberson, had a sacrifice fly that tied the game.

The Dust Devils continued their hot hitting in the sixth, scoring three runs on four hits with Eric Mendez on the mound. Gabe Matthews had an RBI-double in the frame and Osmy Gregorio capped off the inning with a deep 435-foot home run that drilled the scoreboard in left field. Gregorio, who also homered last night, had just two home runs in 113 games last season.

Swanda, a fourth-round pick by the Angels in 2017 turned in his second consecutive six-plus inning outing. Six days ago, he lasted 6.1 innings against Spokane and followed it up today with a brilliant seven-inning outing while throwing just 70 pitches.

Pina and Caceres closed the door in the final innings, as the Dust Devils won 6-3. The 10-game losing streak for the Hops ties the longest mark in franchise history (2022).

Adrian Placencia was the offensive star of the game, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Ramirez, Stewart and Gregorio also added two-hit games.

Tomorrow's game between Hillsboro (6-11) and Tri-City (7-9) will be an 11:05 first pitch. The pregame show will start at 10:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

