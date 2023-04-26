Carson Whisenhunt Joins the Emeralds

The Emeralds have announced the addition of left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt to the roster. Whisenhunt, a 2nd round pick back in 2022, now joins the Emeralds after starting off the 2023 season with the San Jose Giants.

Whisenhunt played collegiate baseball at East Carolina University. In the 2021 season, he started 13 games and went 6-2 with a 3.77 ERA, 79 strikeouts, and 22 walks over 62 innings. After the season, he played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

He started 4 games for the San Jose Giants this season, pitching in 13.2 innings and striking out 20 batters. He posted a 3.29 ERA and walked just 4 batters.

Whisenhunt is currently the 8th ranked prospect in the Giants organization according to MLB's prospect rankings. The Emeralds now currently have 3 of the top 8 prospects in the Giants organization on their current roster.

