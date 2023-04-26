Emeralds Win Game 1 Against the Vancouver Canadians

The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 12-3. The Emeralds now have won 7 consecutive games and move to an 11-4 record on the season.

The Emeralds got things going early, scoring 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning and never looked back. Adrian Sugastey hit a grand slam to really pour it on to Vancouver. The Canadians had a couple of rallies but the Emeralds pitching was able to work out of a handful of jams to secure the win.

7 of the 9 Emeralds recorded an RBI, with 3 different players recording multiple RBI's. Spencer Bivens earned the win on the mound, pitching 3 innings where he allowed just 1 run and struck out 4. He was dominant on the bump, allowing just one solo HR to the Canadians.

The Emeralds will look to keep their win streak alive tomorrow night, as they take on the Vancouver Canadians at 7:05 P.M.

