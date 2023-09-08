Hops Get Back on Track in 6-2 Win

Hillsboro, OR - After breaking their season-long winning streak last night, the Hops got back on track in game four against the Indians at Ron Tonkin Field. Jack Hurley and Manuel Peña each had three-hit games in the 6-2 Hillsboro win.

Billy Corcoran turned in his second straight three inning scoreless outing, allowing just one hit and a walk over three innings against Spokane.

It was still scoreless in the bottom of the third where the Hops struck first. Hillsboro loaded the bases against the former Oregon Duck, Collin Kafka and would score runs on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Pintar and RBI groundout by Gavin Conticello. Hillsboro had a 2-0 lead.

Hillsboro scored another run in both the fourth and fifth innings, extending the lead to 5-0. Three straight two-out singles scored a run in the fourth, with Jack Hurley picking up his second single of the game. Andrew Pintar struck out with two runners on base to end the threat.

Manuel Peña continued the scoring on a 418-feet solo home run on the first pitch he saw from Anderson Bido in the fifth, his fourth homer of 2023 and second of three hits in the game.

Spokane loaded the bases in the sixth inning with none out against Gunnar Groen, but only had one run to show for. Nic Kent hit a sacrifice fly that scored Benny Montgomery, but Jesus Ordonez and Ronaiker Palma struck out and grounded out to end the inning. In the next inning the Indians added another run on a throwing error by Gavin Conticello.

The Hops got two more insurance runs in the seventh on a pair of extra-base hits by Jack Hurley and Manuel Peña. Peña's opposite field triple scored two runs and gave Hillsboro a 6-2 advantage. Peña had three hits and three RBI in the game.

Both teams would not threaten in the eighth or ninth innings, as the Hops took game four by a final score of 6-2.

Game four of the series will be on Friday between Hillsboro and Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is at 4:05 with the pregame show starting at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

