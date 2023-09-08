James Parker Blast Leads Sox to 1-0 Win

EVERETT, WA: In the end it was one swing of the bat that made the difference for the AquaSox on Friday afternoon against the Eugene Emeralds. Between James Paker's seventh inning home run and an incredible performance from the AquaSox pitching staff, the Frogs collected a 1-0 win, their fifth in a row.

It was a pitcher's duel through and through, with both bullpens doing incredible work. Jordan Jackson got the start for Everett and delivered two scoreless innings, before handing the ball to piggy-back starter Brandon Schaeffer. Meanwhile, Eugene starter Hayden Wynja got through four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts before he was removed from the game.

Schaeffer became the story as he continued to mow down the Emeralds. He finished after six innings of shutout baseball, where he only allowed three hits and struck out four. But Eugene's bullpen kept matching Schaeffer zero for zero, until the bottom of the seventh inning.

That was when William Kempner was rudely welcomed to the ball game by Parker, who blasted his 15th big fly of the year to put Everett up 1-0, which would ultimately be the final score. The homer was Parker's 32nd of his professional career, 28 of which have been hit in an AquaSox uniform.

Peyton Alford came on in the ninth and got the save, his sixth of the year.

The AquaSox have now won 13 of their last 15 and five in a row as they continue to build upon the franchise record of wins in a season which is currently at 74. They continue to keep pace with the Vancouver Canadians for the overall regular season Northwest League championship, of which they sit 1.5 games behind going into Friday night.

Everett will host the first two games of the 2023 Northwest League Playoffs on Tuesday, September 12th and Wednesday, September 13th against the Vancouver Canadians. Both games are presented by the Leavitt Group Northwest Insurance and will begin at 7:05.

