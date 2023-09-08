Four in a Row Frogs Collect 8-1 Win

EVERETT, WA: The good times kept flowing for the Everett AquaSox on Thursday night, as they beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-1 to collect their fourth win in a row. Hogan Windish collected three RBIs, Bill Knight hit a home run, and the AquaSox four pitchers only gave up one run on four hits.

The AquaSox opened the game with a major threat loading the bases up with no outs. Eugene's starter Daniel Blair did a nice job limiting the damage, allowing only one run to score via a Ben Ramirez sacrifice fly.

Everett would score two more in the third on RBI singles from Windish and Josh Hood to make it 3-0. Meanwhile, Everett starter, Jimmy Kingsbury looked fantastic coming off the Injured List, giving up no hits and striking out six through four innings. After four frames, the AquaSox went to the bullpen in the form of Matthew Willrodt.

Blair's night would end after a Gabriel Gonzalez single to open the fifth. He gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out three. Matt Mikulski took over for him and was an immediate victim of Windish's rampage through the Northwest League.

Windish hit a two-run home run over the right center-field wall, running his tally for the series to two home runs and five RBIs. He now leads the Northwest League with 22 home runs and 83 RBIs. Knight followed him up with his own two-run home run to make it 7-0 after five.

The rest of the game was relatively straightforward. The Everett bullpen was stellar. Willrodt, Bernie Martinez and Reid Morgan only gave up one run the rest of the way, giving up four hits and striking out six. Everett also scored one more to reach the final score of 8-1.

The AquaSox are now only two games back of the overall Northwest League regular season title with three games to play for both them and Vancouver, the team they are chasing.

Everett will host the first two games of the 2023 Northwest League Playoffs on Tuesday, September 12th and Wednesday, September 13th against the Vancouver Canadians. Both games are presented by the Leavitt Group Northwest Insurance and will begin at 7:05.

