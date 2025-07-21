AquaSox Homestand Highlights: July 22-27

July 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tuesday, July 22 - 7:05 First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: This week the hometown nine take on the cross-state rival Spokane Indians! The Indians are an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies and have four of the organization's top 30 prospects. Make sure to come cheer on the Frogs as they battle throughout the dog days of summer!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bark in the Park presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs returns tonight! Bring your favorite pups and pals to the ballpark for an unFURgettable experience that is sure to be PAWesome! Additionally, make sure to cycle the concourse to meet a variety of dog-branded vendors for treats and samples. Also did we mention that we will have corgi races?

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

Wednesday, July 23 - 7:05 First Pitch

BASEBALL BINGO: Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes! Baseball Bingo is presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved, ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

Thursday, July 24 - 12:05 First Pitch

DAY GAME BASEBALL: Arrange an afternoon out at the ballpark! Come join us to enjoy a baseball game while working on your tan with a special 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

BECU FAMILY GAME: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

ALL GATES: 11:00 AM

Friday, July 25 - 7:05 First Pitch

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Have a holly jolly Christmas... in July! Join the AquaSox for the most festive game of the year featuring Christmas tunes and special-edition holiday sweater AquaSox jerseys! These jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date.

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans to pack the park on Friday will receive an AquaSox drawstring backpack giveaway item!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, July 26 - 7:05 First Pitch

FROGSTOCK: Let's groove tonight! Join the AquaSox as we pay homage to Woodstock in our annual FrogStock game presented by K&H Printing! Sit back, relax, and enjoy a night of throwback tunes while the AquaSox wear limited-edition tie-dye jerseys during the game.

JERSEY AUCTION: We will be auctioning off our game-worn, limited-edition Frogstock jerseys in-ballpark only! Place your bids on the main concourse to try your hand at winning. Bidding concludes when the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning, and auction winners will get to meet their jersey's player or coach on the field postgame for photos and autographs.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field postgame. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to some of your favorite music from the 1960's.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, July 27 - 4:05 First Pitch

2025 AQUASOX TRADING CARD SET GIVEAWAY: Our annual trading card set giveaway returns thanks to Pizza Hut! The first 1,000 fans to pack the park will receive their very own card set featuring all of the AquaSox superstars! Additionally, look for limited-edition Chase cards sprinkled throughout the packs.

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include Signature Sunday, where you can receive pregame player autographs on the concourse from two of your favorite Frogs (3:00 to 3:30), and post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

ARLINGTON KIDS KLOSET SOCK DRIVE: Representatives from Arlington Kids Kloset will be on-site conducting a sock drive. Founded in 2005, Kids Kloset offers new and quality used clothing, new shoes, and personal hygiene products to low-income students, K-12th grade, in the Arlington, Darrington, Granite Falls, and Lakewood School Districts. Bring new socks to donate to support the cause!

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







