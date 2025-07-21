Mariners Select Former AquaSox Brandyn Garcia

July 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that they have promoted Brandyn Garcia to the majors after selecting his contract from Triple-A Tacoma.

Garcia, 25, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. In 32 relief appearances between Double-A Arkansas (24 G) and Triple-A Tacoma (8 G) this season, the left-hander is 5-4 with 5 saves and a 3.51 ERA (13 ER, 33.1 IP) with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks. He spent the first half of the 2024 season with the AquaSox where he was 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA

Garcia is the top left-handed pitching prospect in the organization via MLB Pipeline, and the #4 pitching prospect in the system behind switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and right-handers Ryan Sloan and Michael Morales. Garcia is the #13 overall prospect in the organization.

In 68 career minor league appearances (25 starts), Garcia is 11-7 with 7 saves and a 2.49 ERA (44 ER, 159.1 IP) with 184 strikeouts and 67 walks, posting 10.4 strikeouts-per-9 innings. He was selected by Seattle in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Texas A&M University. He also attended Quinnipiac University (CT), where he pitched 3 seasons from 2020-22.

When he appears in a game, he will become the third player from the 2024 AquaSox roster to make his debut this season joining Ben Williamson (INF) and Juan Burgos (RHP).







