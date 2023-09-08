Emeralds Shutout in Loss to AquaSox

September 8, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 4 against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 1-0. The Emeralds record now is 64-66 on the season.

Both pitching staffs were dominant tonight, as the AquaSox scored the only run of the ballgame in the bottom of the 7th inning. Hayden Wynja got the start for the Ems and had one of his better outings this season. He threw 4 innings and gave up just 4 hits and no runs. He walked just 1 batter and struck out 7 AquaSox hitters. It was great to see Wynja in such a groove in tonight's game, and he was able to work his way out of a handful of jams.

Brett Standlee pitched the 5th inning and didn't give up a single hit or walk as he spun a 1-2-3 inning with 3 straight pop outs. Nick Morreale pitched the 6th inning and also didn't give up a hit or a walk and struck out 2 batters. William Kempner came in for relief of Morreale, and to start the 7th inning James Parked led the inning off with a solo home run to give the AquaSox the 1-0 lead. It was Parker's 15th home run of the season.

Kempner settled in after that, and gave up just 1 more hit over the next two innings and didn't give out any free passes and struck out 1 batter. It was an unfortunate end for what was a fantastic pitching effort tonight for the Emeralds. They gave up just 1 run and struck out a combined 10 batters and allowed just 1 walk. The offense had a handful of chances in the ballgame but they were 0-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 7 runners.

Brett Auerbach led the way at the plate tonight with a pair of base hits as well as his 15th stolen base of the season. Luis Toribio and Zach Morgan were the other 2 Emeralds today with a base hit. Eugene's bats will look to finish the season out strong over the next 2 days.

There's just 2 games left this year for the Emeralds. They're back-in-action tomorrow night against the AquaSox with the first pitch set for 7:05 P.M. It'll be right-handed pitcher Seth Corry on the mound for Eugene. If the Ems can take the final two games of the series, they'll end the season at a .500 record.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367. - Emeraldsbaseball.com - Facebook.com/EugeneEmeraldsfanpage - Twitter.com/EugeneEmeralds

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.