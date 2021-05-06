Hops Fall Short 3-2 against the AquaSox in Extras

In an eleven inning showdown, the Hillsboro Hops were defeated 3-2 by the Everett AquaSox. University of Oregon grad and 2019 Hops alumni, Ryne Nelson got the nod and pitched six strong innings. Nelson left with a no-decision, striking out six while giving up two earned runs. The Hops offense didn't take long to strike, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. For the second night in a row, Corbin Carroll knocked the Hops first hit of the game. This time with a triple that he was able to come around and score on a throwing error by the AquaSox center-fielder Kaden Polcovich.

Everett took the lead in the top of the third when Zach DeLoach hit a two-run homer off Nelson. The righty was not fazed, tossing three more scoreless innings before handing it over to Wesley Rodriguez . However, the AquaSox lead didn't last long. With one out in the bottom of the third, Blaze Alexander started a rally with a walk and then stole second base. Now with two outs, Buddy Kennedy scorched a line drive up the middle that deflected off Everett's pitcher Levi Stoudt into shallow right-field. Alexander also flashed the leather in the top of sixth with a diving play up the middle, robbing Seattle Mariners star prospect Julio Rodriguez of a base-hit.

The pitching for both clubs kept the score even into extra innings. Rodriguez was scoreless in the seventh and eighth, while Yaramil Hiraldo pitched critical scoreless frames in the ninth and tenth. The AquaSox took the lead in the top of the eleventh and knotted their first win of the season.

Hillsboro (1-1) and Everett (1-1) will face off tomorrow again at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show airing at 6:05 pm.

