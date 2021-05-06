Strong Start Lifts Dust Devils
May 6, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
A blistering night at the plate led the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-0) to the 11-6 win on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium over the Vancouver Canadians. Tri-City scored seven runs in the first two innings of the game to give the team a lead they would not relinquish.
For the second straight night to start the season the long ball made an appearance at Gesa Stadium. Jordyn Adams hit a three-run blast in the team's six-run second inning and Francisco De Valle followed up in the fourth inning with a two-run homer of his own. De Valle finished the game just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
The two teams will meet again on Thursday night in the third matchup of the six-game series. Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will start for the Dust Devils, while right-hander Troy Miller will counter for Vancouver.Â
