Strong Start Lifts Dust Devils

May 6, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







A blistering night at the plate led the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-0) to the 11-6 win on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium over the Vancouver Canadians. Tri-City scored seven runs in the first two innings of the game to give the team a lead they would not relinquish.

For the second straight night to start the season the long ball made an appearance at Gesa Stadium. Jordyn Adams hit a three-run blast in the team's six-run second inning and Francisco De Valle followed up in the fourth inning with a two-run homer of his own. De Valle finished the game just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday night in the third matchup of the six-game series. Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will start for the Dust Devils, while right-hander Troy Miller will counter for Vancouver.Â

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

