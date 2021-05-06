Indians Strike First But Fall Short to Emeralds

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians struck first with two runs in the opening inning on Wednesday night, but once again the Eugene Emeralds proved to be too much in an 8-6 defeat. Spokane falls to 0-2 on the season, while Eugene remains in first place in the High-A West.

TOP PERFORMERS

Right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon was solid in his professional debut. The former Miami Hurricane allowed just two earned runs while striking out six Emeralds in five innings of work.

A pair of Indians went yard for the second-consecutive night. Michael Toglia hit a solo shot to right in the 4th inning and John Cresto flew one over the right field fence in left. Additionally, Eugene's Sean Roby also hit his second homer in as many nights. Cresto, Ruby, and Toglia are all currently tied for the High-A West lead in home runs.

Tyler Fitzgerald continues to plague the Spokane Indians with timely RBIs. His two-run double in the 6th inning gave the Emeralds their first lead of the game and one they would never relinquish. The former Louisville Cardinal leads the High-A West with 5 RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Indians scored six runs on Wednesday night on just six hits.

Five of Eugene's eight RBI came with two outs. In the 4th with two outs, Sean Roby smacked a two-run home run to tie the game 2-2.

Four Eugene hitters (Bailey, Wyatt, Rincones, and Munguia) finished with a pair of hits in the win.

KEY MOMENT

Trailing 8-6 in the 8th inning with runners on the corners, Spokane's Jack Blomgren stepped to the plate as the potential go-ahead run for the Indians. With a 2-1 count, Blomgren slapped a hard grounder to first, but Logan Wyatt scooped it up and tossed it to pitcher Jose Marte to end the threat and end the inning.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Tri-City Dust Devils picked up a second-straight win, topping Vancouver. 11-6. Tri-City and Eugene are tied atop the High-A West standings at 2-0. It took 11 innings, but the Everett AquaSox picked up their first win of the season, a 3-2 victory over the Hillsboro Hops.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Spokane Indians and Eugene Emeralds continue with game three of their six-game series tonight, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Spokane starter David Hill will be pitching in his first game since 2018. The right-hander will square off against Eugene's Seth Corry, a third round selection from 2017. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

