Tri-City Dusts C's in Lopsided Defeat

PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians couldn't overcome a six-run second inning Wednesday night, as the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) led from start to finish in an 11-6 loss at Gesa Stadium.

After a lead-off triple and a wild pitch gave the Dust Devils a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first, Tri-City erupted for six runs on six hits in the next frame. Adrian Rondon walked to start the stanza then scored on a double from Carlos Herrera. Pedro Diaz followed with a run-scoring single, but C's starter Sean Wymer (L, 0-1) seemed poised to escape the inning with only two runs allowed after K'ing Livan Soto for the second out. Brendon Davis - one night removed from a 4-for-5 showing - singled to keep the inning alive, which set up Jordyn Adams for a three-run home run that made it 6-0 and bounced Wymer from the game. The Angels affiliate added another run after back-to-back doubles off of Cobi Johnson to lead 7-0.

Vancouver plated its first runs of the season in the top of the fourth. A hit batter and consecutive two out walks loaded the bases for Luis De Los Santos, who doubled home all three runners to put the score at 7-3.

Tri-City used a single, a triple and a home run to get those three runs back in the bottom of the inning, but the C's responded with another run in the fifth thanks to a pair of singles, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cameron Eden.

Trailing 11-4 to start the ninth, the Canadians leveraged a lead-off walk to Rafael Lantigua, an RBI double from Eden and a run-scoring single off the bat of Phil Clarke to plate a pair and bring the score to 11-6, but the deficit proved insurmountable as the Blue Jays affiliate dropped its second consecutive game.

Marcus Reyes impressed in his 2021 debut. The southpaw worked three innings of relief, allowed one unearned run, walked one and struck out four. He retired the final seven batters he faced and logged the first two perfect innings by a Vancouver pitcher this season.

On offense, Alberta's own Tanner Kirwer joined De Los Santos as the first two C's to collect multiple hits in one game with a two-for-five performance

The series continues Thursday night. Right-hander Troy Miller gets the nod for Vancouver and will be opposed by fellow righty Zach Linginfelter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com.

Vancouver opens the home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 against the Spokane Indians (Rockies). Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

