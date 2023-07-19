Hops Fall 13-1 to Eugene for Second Straight Night

Hillsboro, OR - It was a case of Déjà vu on Wednesday night at Ron Tonkin Field, as the Eugene Emeralds were once again victorious by a final score of 13-1. All nine batters in the lineup recorded a hit for Eugene, as Sean Roby led the way with another two-hit game, while also adding four RBI.

After Eugene didn't score in the first inning of yesterday's game, they tagged on seven runs in the first frame on Wednesday. Yilber Diaz did not record an out for the Hops, allowing five earned runs and three walks, while throwing 25 pitches. Diaz gave up a grand slam to Sean Roby that cleared the batter's eye in centerfield, his third homer in his last five at-bats.

Listher Sosa followed Diaz and struggled as well, giving up five hits and four earned runs. The first batter he faced, Aeverson Arteaga homered on the first pitch making it 5-0 Eugene.

The Emeralds would score a run in the second and two more in the third on four base hits. Brett Auerbach hit the third home run of the game for Eugene in the third, a solo shot that made it 9-0 Em's. Their lead was 10-0 after three.

Hillsboro's lone run of the game came in the fifth inning on Christian Cerda's first High-A home run. The hit was the only base runner that Birdsong allowed over five innings. The right-hander was brilliant, striking out seven and without walking a batter.

Carlos Meza and Zach Barnes kept Eugene off the scoreboard in the fourth through eighth innings, before Eugene tacked on three more in the ninth. The Emeralds have outscored the Hops 26-2 over the last two games.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field, with first pitch at 7:05. The game is televised locally on Portland's CW, Bally Live and Rip City Radio 620.

