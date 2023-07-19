Frogs Falter Late in Game; Fall 4-3

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox held a 3-0 lead from the first inning through the sixth inning on Tuesday night, but a couple of two-run innings in both the seventh and the eighth gave the Tri-City Dust-Devils the 4-3 comeback win.

The Frogs came out hot in the first inning, launching the ball all over the ballpark. Gabriel Gonzalez hit his second big fly in only his fourth game as a Frog for the early 1-0 Everett lead. Axel Sanchez followed him with a two-run shot for his second home run in as many games, stretching the lead to 3-0. Unfortunately for the AquaSox, that is where their scoring would end.

With runs on the board, the AquaSox left hander Reid VanScoter looked primed to shut down Tri-City in the early going. VanScoter, who came in with a 3.79 ERA over 16 starts and 90.1 innings in the 2023 campaign, breezed through his first three innings, giving up zero runs and striking out three.

In the fourth inning, VanScoter faced his first real threat from the Dust Devils' offense, when they put runners on second and third with one out. The Everett lefty pitched out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly out to preserve the 3-0 lead.

VanScoter would exit the game in the sixth after 5.1 fantastic innings of work, giving up no runs on five hits while striking out five. The first arm out of the Frogs' bullpen was Bernie Martinez as Everett looked to hold the lead.

Later in the inning, Tri-City thought they had their first run in the game when Gustavo Campero nailed a double off the wall that was about to score a runner from first, until Gabriel Gonzalez gunned down Campero at second base. The play preserved the shutout and the 3-0 lead.

The shutout would not last much longer, however. Tri-City Center Fielder D'Shawn Knowles launched a two-run home run into the right field porch in the seventh, cutting the Everett lead to 3-2.

Tri-City starter Jorge Marcheco settled down and pitched five shutout innings following his shaky first inning, where he gave up three runs. The Dust Devils' right hander gave up three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts over six innings of work. Willian Suarez took his place out of the pen.

Tri-City would complete their comeback in the eighth on a Gustavo Campero two-out RBI Double that just barely snuck fair down the left field line to tie the game at 3. One batter later, the Dust Devils would grab the advantage on an RBI single from Osmy Gregorio, giving them a 4-3 lead.

Suarez would throw two scoreless innings out of the Tri-City bullpen and Erik Martinez would pitch a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the year, and the Dust-Devils secured the victory in game one of this six game series.

