Late Homer Hands C's 7-6 Loss

July 19, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians dropped a back-and-forth contest with the Spokane Indians [Rockies] Wednesday night at Avista Stadium, a 7-6 loss that evened the six-game series at one win apiece.

C's starter Adam Macko allowed the first four batters of the opening frame to reach thanks to two walks, a hit by pitch and a bases-loaded free pass to start the scoring. A two-RBI single from Spokane's top hitter Zach Kokoska later in the inning made it 3-0, but Macko managed to limit any further damage.

After Spokane got another run in the third on a walk, an errant pick-off throw and a sacrifice fly to lead 4-0, the Canadians roared back to take the lead with five runs in the fifth. It started with two walks and a Devonte Brown single to load the bases before Kekai Rios worked a bases-loaded free pass to spoil the shutout. Estiven Machado walked in the next plate appearance to cut the deficit to two then Dasan Brown tied the game with a two-RBI single that bounced Spokane starter Victor Juarez from the game. With a new pitcher on the slope, Garrett Spain beat out a would-be inning-ending double play to bring home the go-ahead run that made it 5-4 Vancouver.

A run in the bottom of that inning retied the game, and it stayed that way until the seventh. Michael Turconi slugged a solo homer to put the Canadians ahead 6-5, but a two-out, two-run bomb from Kokoska in the home half of the stanza put the Indians in front for good as they went on to win 7-6.

All nine C's starters reached base and six had a hit. Newcomer Ryan McCarty had two knocks for the second straight game and Machado reached base three times.

The series continues Thursday night. Kevin Miranda goes for the C's opposite #9 Rockies prospect Jaden Hill when things get going at 6:35 p.m. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

