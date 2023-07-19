11-3 Win Buoyed by Big Inning
July 19, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release
SPOKANE, WA - The 2023 Vancouver Canadians kept rolling Tuesday night by pounding out 15 hits in an 11-3 triumph over the Spokane Indians [Rockies] at Avista Stadium, thanks in part to a five-run third that put the game away early.
Scoreless after two, the C's got to Spokane starter Blake Adams (L, 0-2) for five runs on six hits in the decisive stanza. Newcomer Ryan McCarty got it going with a double in his first career High-A at-bat then scored when Dasan Brown tripled him home. Garrett Spain followed with an RBI double that made it 2-0 and would come around when Gabby Martinez delivered a run-scoring base hit. After Josh Kasevich doubled to put two men in scoring position with two outs, Devonte Brown continued his recent stretch of success with a two-RBI two-bagger up the left field line. When the dust settled, Vancouver was in front 5-0.
Starter Abdiel Mendoza (W, 1-2) turned in his finest outing of the year to limit the high-octane Spokane offense. The righty went five scoreless, scattered four singles, hit two batters, walked one and struck out three.
A two-out RBI double from Kasevich in the fifth, a solo shot by Garrett Spain in the seventh - off big league rehabber Tyler Kinley no less - and pairs of runs in the eighth and ninth sealed the deal for the C's. Spokane managed to spoil the shutout with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth, but that would be all in Vancouver's 11-3 victory.
All nine starters had a hit, with Kasevich's three knocks leading the way. Spain, Devonte Brown and McCarty all had multiple knocks.
With the win, the Canadians are now a league-best 52-32 and a season high 20 games over .500. They lead the second half standings at 14-5.
#9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko is on the bump in game two of the series Wednesday night while #30 Rockies prospect Victor Juarez goes for Spokane. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and coverage is available on the Sportsnet Radio Network.
