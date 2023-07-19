Eugene Slugs 10 Extra-Base Hits in Rout

Hillsboro, OR - The Eugene Emeralds had dominated the Hops so far in 2023 and that would continue on Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field. Sean Roby had three extra-base hits, including two home runs, as Eugene scored in seven consecutive innings and had 10 extra-base hits in the 13-1 rout.

Spencer Giesting had a quick first inning through the top of the order, but that would be the last scoreless frame for the next seven innings.

Eugene got on the board in the second with a pair of runs, after Giesting made an errant throw on a comebacker to the mound. Giesting's throw sailed over Martin at first and would have ended the inning. That started the scoring barrage for Eugene.

The Emeralds then scored one in the third, four in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth. The seven straight innings with a run tied the most consecutive innings with a run for a Hops' opponent.

Sean Roby hit a mammoth 472-foot home run in the fourth that landed in the street, a three-run shot, his first of two in the game. He homered again in his next at bat in the sixth and then doubled in the seventh.

The Hillsboro lone run of the game came on an RBI single by Gary Mattis Jr. in the seventh, his 22nd RBI.

Seven of the nine Eugene starters had a double in the game, with 10 of their 12 hits going for extra-bases. The first and last hits of the game were the only singles.

Jared Dupere added two hits, three runs and two RBI and Matt Higgins hit his first High-A home run and double in the 13-1 win.

Eugene needed just two pitchers on the night. Nick Sinacola went five strong to start the game and Seth Lonsway finished the final four innings, allowing just one run.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field, pregame show at 6:50 and first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

