Hops Can't Find Clutch Hit in Loss to Vancouver

May 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The final game of the six-game series between the Hops and Canadians was a Memorial Day Celebration at Hillsboro Ballpark highlighted by a pre-game ceremony from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden. After winning the first three games of the series, including two shutout wins, the Hops fell in their third consecutive game to the C's despite another great starting pitching performance from Logan Clayton. Clayton tossed 6.1 innings and allowed just one run over 77 pitches, but Hillsboro fell to Vancouver 5-1.

Both Logan Clayton and Lazaro Estrada breezed through the first five innings in the final game of the series. A series that has been dominated by starting pitching saw another pair of solid outings from the right-handers. Estrada battled with Jean Walters in the fifth inning, the final batter he faced and a 10-pitch at-bat that Estrada won by striking out Walters to end the inning. Estrada only allowed three singles in five innings and just one runner reached scoring position. Clayton had thrown just 52 pitches through five. The Hops had inning-ending double plays defensively to end both the fifth and sixth innings.

Clayton was still in the game in the seventh inning in a 0-0 game when he ran into trouble. Hornung singled and Baylor walked to put two runners on with one out. Vancouver was 3-for-21 with runners in scoring position in the series when Jeff Wehler hit an opposite field go-ahead RBI double. The Canadians added another run on a throwing error by Christian Cerda. Cerda recorded an out at the plate on a throw from Jose Fernandez, but his throw to first base hit Dylan Rock in the back of the head that would have been an inning-ending double play. Glenn Santiago was picked off to end the inning.

Hillsboro responded to the 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the inning as Cerda, Sim and Fernandez all reached base consecutively to load the bases with just one out. Jean Walters pushed home a run by walking with the bases loaded, bringing up the top of the order in a 2-1 game with just one out. Jack Hurley popped out to third base and then Andrew Pintar grounded out to end the threat and leave the bases loaded.

To no surprise, the Hops turned their third double play of the game and once again ending an inning in the eighth and keeping the deficit at one run.

Vancouver broke the game open in the ninth, scoring three runs and sending eight batters to the plate. The Hops recorded an out at the plate for the second time in the game to keep the score at 2-1, but Zane Russell would walk two more batters to load the bases including a walk to Santiago that scored a run. Eli Saul made his record-breaking 55th career appearance out the Hops' bullpen and gave up a two-out two RBI double to Ryan McCarty that made it 5-1. Saul got Bohrofen to pop out and end the inning.

Hillsboro had a pair of singles in the ninth inning, but wouldn't score a run as they finished just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Vancouver took the final three games of the series as the Hops and C's split the series at three games each. Hillsboro will continue their homestand by welcoming the Eugene Emeralds to town on Tuesday night. First pitch at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620.

