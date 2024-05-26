Magnificent Marcelo's Masterpiece Defeats Dust Devils

May 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: In a tight game, the AquaSox defeated the Dust Devils 5-3 in front of 1,581 fans on Sunday Fun Day at Funko Field.

Everett gained an immediate lead in the bottom of the first inning. After the first two batters reached via a walk, a throwing error by Dust Devils catcher Caleb Pendleton allowed Brock Rodden to hustle home and score. With Josh Hood and Victor Labrada on base, Bill Knight smashed a 2-RBI double to give Everett a 3-0 lead.

The AquaSox added their last two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Following a walk from Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Axel Sanchez hit an RBI single to extend the Frogs' lead 4-0. Rodden hit a single of his own to beat the shift and extend his hitting streak to five games. With runners on the corners, a wild pitch by Dust Devils pitcher Jared Southard allowed Sanchez to scramble home to score Everett's fifth and final run.

Tri-City mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth inning, loading the bases and ultimately walking home two runs. Joe Stewart would knock an RBI single to center field to score Tri-City's third run, but a strong throw from Knight in center field would nail a runner out at home to help the Sox escape the jam with a 5-3 lead in hand. That lead would prove to be enough as Everett secured victory the next inning.

Marcelo Perez threw a masterpiece in his eighth start. Perez threw four innings of shutout baseball, allowing a minimal two hits while striking out a career-high eight batters. Relieving Perez was right-hander Juan Burgos, who threw three shutout, one-hit innings while striking out four to lower his ERA to 2.37. Burgos also earned his first pitching win. Closing out the final two innings of the contest were Holden Laws, Chris Jefferson, and Stefan Raeth. Earning his third save was Raeth, who threw a scoreless ninth inning to lock down Everett's victory.

Offensively, Everett collected five base hits, with Rodden, Sanchez, Knight, Caleb Cali, and Colin Davis hitting safely. Davis and Knight both knocked one double. The AquaSox walked five times and stole three bases en route to securing victory and a series split against Tri-City.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel east to Spokane for a six-game series against the Indians at Avista Stadium. Game One is at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. The last time that the Indians and Frogs squared off, the series was split with each team collecting three wins. After their road trip, the AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 4 for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. June 4 is Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park Night, so be sure to bring your furry friends out to the game to celebrate!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.