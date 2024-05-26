Tri-City Win Streak Stopped by Everett

An early lead quickly evaporated Saturday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (21-22), who saw the Everett AquaSox (19-24) amass a big lead and coast to a 7-1 win at Funko Field that ended Tri-City's three-game winning streak.

The visitors scored in their first at-bat, getting LF Jadiel Sanchez around after he drew a one-out walk. 1B Matt Coutney singled to right center, giving Sanchez enough time to get to third. That brought up DH Mason Martin, who hustled to first and beat a double play attempt for a run-scoring fielder's choice that gave the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead and the Kennewick Kid five RBI for the week.

From there a recently potent offense found itself short-circuited by Everett starter Michael Morales (4-1), who allowed an opposite field double down the left field line by CF Werner Blakely's opposite in the 2nd and nothing more save two walks. The right-hander struck out six and induced a lot of weak contact, keeping Tri-City off balance and off the basepaths.

Dust Devils starter Jorge Marcheco (2-3) returned to take the mound after missing a start due to injury, and the right-hander struggled to find his control. That not only caused Marcheco to walk two but also caused misses in the strike zone hit by AquaSox batters, driving the righty out of the game after recording just four outs and giving up six runs on five hits.

The Tri-City bullpen came to the aid of Marcheco, allowing only one run in 6.2 innings of relief. Southpaw Quinton Martinez went 2.1 innings, striking out three but giving up a lone run that ended a streak of nine consecutive outings without allowing an earned run. Right-hander Carlos Espinosa put on a second straight great performance, going 3.1 innings and striking out six Everett batters while allowing only one hit, and righty Willian Suarez threw a scoreless 8th inning with two punchouts.

Even with the loss the Dust Devils remain 3.5 games back in the Northwest League First Half race after Eugene beat Spokane earlier Saturday evening. They also lead the series with the AquaSox three games to two, with the chance still there to take its third straight series win.

That chance comes in the series finale of the six-game set, scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Funko Field. Tri-City gives the ball to right-hander Walbert Ureña (1-3, 3.35 ERA), who threw seven shutout innings in his last start against Hillsboro a week ago. He will face right-hander Marcelo Perez (0-3, 8.31 ERA) who, due to an injury, came out of the game an out shy of getting the win in his first 2024 start against the Dust Devils.

Broadcast coverage of the game with the pregame show at 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, both here and on the MiLB app.

Tri-City travels north from Everett to Vancouver for a six-game series with the Canadians beginning this upcoming Tuesday, May 28, at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. The team then returns home the following Tuesday, June 4, to begin a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products for fans to enjoy throughout the ballgame.

Tickets for the Eugene series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

