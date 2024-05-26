New Problem Emerges for Ems in Series-Splitting Loss to Spokane

EUGENE, OR - In series losses to the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Everett Aqua-Sox, Los Monarcas' struggles had followed a few recurring themes.

Their starting pitching wasn't great. Their bullpen repeatedly served as a scooter to the shins. And their top-heavy lineup teetered with everyone from Matt Higgins to Andrew Kachel scuffling to start the season.

If all that wasn't enough, Eugene (24-20) added another problem to the mix Sunday night.

Las Monarcas had four errors in a 7-2 loss to Spokane (24-17).

What's more, a sold-out crowd, and the team, had plenty of reason to be excited coming into the contest, the team victors of three of five and a win out of first place.

Still, the inconsistency (the team entered 6-11 in its last game) was worrisome, leaving the result of Sunday's contest anyone's guess before the game.

Instead, in their final game of a six-game series with Spokane, and a series win on the line, Los Monarcas left no secret which version of Eugene we'd get. Four errors in the first two innings put a damper on the sold-out crowd's party and spelled L-O-S-S less than thirty minutes into the game.

"Win and you're in first place for two days, someone's gotta step up." home announcer and Assistant General Manager Matt Dompe said pregame.

No one did. From Seth Lonsway throwing the ball anywhere but the strike zone - including an errant pick-off throw in the second. To a pair of Diego Velasquez misplays, setting up the first of seven runs. Eugene added another variable into their season-long equation of inconsistency.

The defense lapses weren't difficult to predict, not with Eugene ranked second highest in the division with 50 errors and Thomas Gavello making just his second start of the season behind the plate.

Still, Eugene's defensive issues had been lurking like a landmine in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the group finally imploded.

Indeed, the defense wasn't the only issue with the series-splitting loss. The team went 0-10 with runners on and outside of Higgins, the top of the order was listless as Connor Staine carved through Eugene's offense finishing with six innings of two-run ball.

Those stats don't include the disappointment of another packed crowd that exited without a Monarcas' win. Eugene is oh for ten in that regard.

With the loss, Eugene locked itself securely into second place for the time being, assuring themselves nearly two more days in that spot with the team opening a series in Hillsboro Tuesday.

It's not all bad for Eugene with the team still four games over .500. Indeed, there will be other chances. But games like Sunday's are paramount in mounting a playoff run. A sold-out crowd set the stage well giving a late May contest a near-playoff atmosphere. Eugene had four errors just six defensive outs into the game - at one point a fan said he looked up and wondered if there was a typo on the scoreboard.

Short hops

Dylan Cumming has reportedly been called up to AA - he was in Eugene to see Las Monarcas lose though.

Spokane starter Connor Staine had a purple and blue glove. For Eugene, Rodolfo Nolasco had an orange arm sleeve and Diego Velasquez had bright yellow cleats and batting gloves.

