Offensive Outburst Overpowers Tri-City

May 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox offense found a spark plug Saturday night at Funko Field, overpowering the Dust Devils 7-1 in front of 1,451 fans.

Tri-City took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout by Mason Martin, but Everett would immediately recover and remain sharp for the rest of the evening.

In the bottom of the first inning, Brock Rodden ignited the Frogs' hitting, knocking a leadoff single. He has eight hits in his last four games. From there, Josh Hood knocked his seventh double to score Rodden, and Jared Sundstrom would bring home Hood on an RBI groundout to give Everett a 2-1 advantage.

After right-handed starting pitcher Michael Morales threw a scoreless second inning, the AquaSox bats truly broke out. Bill Knight led off the bottom of the second with a single, and Gabriel Moncada and Axel Sanchez walked to load the bases. Catcher Freuddy Batista knocked a 2-RBI single up the middle to score Knight and Moncada as Everett extended their lead 4-1.

Rodden continued his hot streak at the plate, hitting an RBI single to score Sanchez for his second hit of the night. RJ Schreck walked to again load the bases, bringing up Jared Sundstrom, who was hit by a pitch to score Everett's sixth run.

Pitching with a 6-1 lead, Morales cruised through the next two innings, allowing zero additional runs. Everett's offense further backed Morales as Caleb Cali hit his first AquaSox double to score Hood, who hit a single, in the bottom of the fourth to lengthen the lead to 7-1.

Morales' night was done after six innings of one-run baseball. He struck out six batters while allowing a modest two hits. Morales has allowed one earned run or less in each of his last four starts and his ERA now sits at 2.81. No other runs were scored during the game, paving the way for Morales to earn his league-leading fourth win of the year. Supporting Morales defensively was Schreck, who made a diving catch in left field to rob Tri-City of a hit.

Finishing the game from the mound for the Frogs were Allan Saathoff and Tyler Cleveland. Saathoff threw two scoreless innings and Cleveland closed out the game by throwing one shutout inning. Cleveland and Saathoff struck out one Dust Devil each.

From the batter's box, the Sox tallied 10 hits and three walks. Leading the team in hits were Rodden, Hood, Batista, and Gabriel Moncada, who collected a pair of hits each. Driving home the most runs were Sundstrom and Batista, who collected two RBIs each. Also collecting an RBI were Rodden, Hood, and Cali as the Frogs secured their second win of the six-game series.

Pictured Above: Michael Morales Photo By: Evan Morud

