Hooks Surrender Big Lead in Loss

June 19, 2021







CORPUS CHRISTI - In a game the Hooks led 6-0, the Frisco RoughRiders ultimately came back to win 10-8 in 11 innings Friday at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks jumped out to the big lead against Jake Latz on the back of some poor Frisco defense. David Hensley had an RBI double and an RBI single, respectively, over the first four frames.

Astros prospect Hunter Brown was dealing early, fanning seven of the first 10 batters faced. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth, but walked the first two men and allowed an RBI single to Josh Stowers for the first hit. A batter later, Sherten Apostel barely cleared the right field fence for a three-run homer to draw the Riders within two. Brown finished with 10 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Ross Adolph made it 7-4 with a solo shot (2) in the seventh, but Frisco made a valiant comeback.

Kyle Serrano surrendered four runs in the ninth to give Frisco an 8-7 advantage on an Apostel two-out, two-run homer. The Hooks would tie the game in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras.

Frisco first baseman Jordan Procyshen was thrust onto the mound and performed in the 10th and 11th, preventing any runs from crossing for the Hooks. A Stowers infield single in the 11th was enough for the win.

The RoughRiders committed seven errors in the game, while the Hooks left 15 men on base.

Norel Gonzalez was 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Scott Manea was 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Apostel finished 3-for-6 with five RBIs.

The teams meet again Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. matchup. Brett Daniels is scheduled for the Hooks.

Double-A Central League Stories from June 19, 2021

