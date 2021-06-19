Jung, Stowers Launch Home Runs in Frisco Victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders slugged their way to a 7-5 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night from Whataburger Field.

The game entered the fourth scoreless, but Sherten Apostel drew first blood with an RBI ground-rule double to left center. Josh Stowers then belted a three-run shot, his seventh of the season to lead the RoughRiders (24-16), and Frisco was out to an early 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Corpus Christi (18-22) stormed back. Korey Lee smashed a grand slam to tie the contest before Chandler Taylor went back-to-back with a solo homer, giving the Hooks a 5-4 advantage.

The very next frame, Frisco volleyed back when Josh Jung bashed his second home run of the season to center, a two-run charge, to vault the Riders ahead 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, Steele Walker plated a run on a fielder's choice and Cole Uvila stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning to secure his seventh save of the year.

Blake Bass (4-0) earned the win with 2.1 perfect innings for the Riders and Fernery Ozuna struck out five over two perfect innings himself.

Felipe Tejada (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Corpus Christi out of the bullpen.

The RoughRiders conclude their series with game seven against the Hooks on Sunday, June 20th with a 5:05 p.m. start. Frisco will send RHP A.J. Alexy (1-0, 0.93) to the mound against LHP Parker Mushinski (0-1, 5.92).

