Holton Halts 'Hounds; Amarillo Wins, 8-2

June 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Amarillo's Tyler Holton has had his ups and downs in 2021, entering Friday night's game with an earned run average of 10.62. But, for the second time, the former Florida State University found his stride against the RockHounds, leading the Sod Poodles to an 8-2 win in the Panhandle.

Holton gave up two runs in the first inning before going five scoreless innings the rest of the way. He finished with a "quality start," allowing only the two first-inning runs on five hits over six innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four. Including May 19 (relief), Holton has allowed just two runs on six hits over 10 innings (a 1.80 ERA) with one walk and 12 strikeouts in two appearances against the RockHounds.

Jeremy Eierman extended his hit streak to 12 games with a two-run home run that gave the RockHounds a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. It was his sixth home run of the season and his second in as many games.

The Sod Poodles quickly erased the 2-0 deficit, scoring three runs in the second and would not trail the rest of the way. Alek Thomas, Stone Garrett, Michael De La Cruz and Geraldo Perdomo each had two of Amarillo's 11 hits.

Bryce Conley (3-3, 4.81) took the loss for the RockHounds, allowing five runs on eight hits (two walks and five strikeouts) over 4â  innings.

With the win, Amarillo evens the (six-game) series at two games apiece.

Kibbles & Bits

Jeremy Eierman's first-inning home run extended his hit streak to 12 games (15-for-49, .306, with four HR and 11 RBI).

After an outstanding sophomore season at Florida State (2017), Tyler Holton underwent Tommy John surgery and missed virtually all of his junior year before being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth round of the 2018 draft.

Amarillo's Stone Garrett has hit in 11 straight games and has been scorching the ball. The native of Sugar Land, Texas, is hitting .458 (22-for-48) with five HR and 17 RBI in the 11-gamer.

Next Game

Saturday, June 19 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fifth of a six-game series and 11th of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

AMA: Luis Frias (RH, 2-3, 5.28)

RH: Ty Damron (LH, 0-2, 5.94)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds return home Tuesday, June 22, to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand at Momentum Bank Ballpark (Tuesday-Sunday, June 22-27).

