Hooks Lose Slugfest to Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks dropped a back-and-forth contest with the Frisco RoughRiders that saw a combined four home runs Saturday at Whataburger Field.

A solid start by Brett Daniels was undone by a three-run Josh Stowers blast in the fourth, part of a four-run inning for the visitors.

The Hooks responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth as David Hensley, Jake Adams and Pedro León all reached against Ronny Henriquez. Korey Lee then belted a long grand slam to left to tie the ballgame. Chandler Taylor was the very next batter and he, too, took Henriquez deep and gave the Hooks a 5-4 lead.

But Frisco got the go-ahead hit in the fifth off the bat of Josh Jung, who plastered the batter's eye with a two-run shot off Felipe Tejada (L, 1-1). Frisco's bullpen was able to quiet the Hooks lineup until the ninth inning, when they loaded the bases with two outs but were unable to capitalize.

The series wraps up Sunday at 5:05 p.m. with Parker Mushinski on the hill for the Hooks. The first 2,000 kids at Whataburger Field will receive a life-size José Altuve Growth Chart, courtesy of Driscoll Health Plan.

