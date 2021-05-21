Hooks Announce June Promos, Ticket On-Sale Date

CORPUS CHRISTI - Individual Hooks game tickets for the month of June will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Tickets will be available on the Tickets page.

The Hooks will increase to maximum capacity for fans to attend games at Whataburger Field beginning June 15.

The entire June home schedule takes place in the second half of the month, starting with a seven-game, six-day series against the Frisco RoughRiders on June 15.

The series features two weekend giveaways, with the second of the CITGO "Big & Bold" collectible jerseys going to the first 2,000 fans on Friday, June 18. On Sunday, June 20, the first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive a life-sized José Altuve Growth Chart, courtesy of Driscoll Health Plan.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles follow with six games from June 22-27. The Hooks will host their first ever Pride Night on Thursday, June 24. Coastal Bend Weekend, presented by the Port of Corpus Christi, follows, as the Hooks will sport new environmentally themed uniforms.

Friday, June 25 will be a Coastal Bend Reusable Tumbler giveaway for the first 2,000 fans thanks to AutoNation, and 2,000 more fans will get a Coastal Bend Beach Bag on Saturday, June 26 thanks to the Port of Corpus Christi.

A full June promotional calendar and daily promotional details for the 2021 season are below. More information regarding later promotions will be released on another date.

Hooks June Promotions:

Thursday, June 17 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (doubleheader, 4:05 p.m.): Dog Day! Enjoy both games from the Right Field Berm with your furry friend for just $6 per human.

Friday, June 18 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 p.m.): Gray BIG Fauxback Jersey for the first 2,000 fans, presented by CITGO

Sunday, June 20 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (5:05 p.m.): José Altuve Growth Chart for the first 2,000 fans 12 and under, presented by Driscoll Health Plan

Thursday, June 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (6:35 p.m.): Pride Night

Friday, June 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 p.m.): Coastal Bend Reusable Tumbler for the first 2,000 fans, presented by AutoNation

Saturday, June 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 p.m.): Coastal Bend Beach Bag for the first 2,000 fans, presented by Port of Corpus Christi

Hooks Daily Promotions:

Tuesdays: Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40. Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesdays: Whataburger Family Day: Buy one adult ticket, get one kid's ticket free. The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 premium 12 oz cans, $3 domestic 12 oz cans, $1 soda 12 oz cans. Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Fridays: Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturdays: Super Saturday. Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sundays: H-E-B Kids Day, Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day, Raspas Sunday. Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO, Telemundo

As of May 18, masks and face coverings are no longer required for vaccinated individuals or children ages two or younger at Whataburger Field. The Corpus Christi Hooks continue to strongly encourage fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings. Each fan may bring one bag of any size that is clear plastic or vinyl to the ballpark. Fans may also carry a small clutch no larger than 9" x 5", with or without a handle or strap. All bags are subject to search.

