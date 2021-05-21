Hammons Field Returns to Full Capacity June 1, Tickets for Rest of Season on Sale May 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are set to resume 100% capacity at Hammons Field beginning Tuesday, June 1 as the team begins their third homestand of the season with a series against the San Antonio Missions (AA, San Diego Padres).

"We have been very successful with welcoming our fans back safely to Hammons Field," Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "The unanimous vote by the Springfield City Council to relax pandemic protocols coupled with our effective 'Play It Safe' health-and-safety measures make this the right time to get our stadium back to 100% capacity. We know there is a pent-up demand for Cardinals fans to socialize and also enjoy the best outdoor entertainment venue in Southwest Missouri."

Effective May 18, fans attending Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears games at Hammons Field are already no longer required to wear masks in all outdoor areas of the ballpark. As of May 28, fans will no longer be required to wear masks in any area of the ballpark. Per CDC recommendation, fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks inside the stadium unless actively eating or drinking. Fans who would like to continue to mask are of course welcome to do so while visiting Hammons Field.

FAQ

When will all Individual Game Tickets go on sale to the general public?

General public sale begins Tuesday, May 25 at noon at www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets.

Will all 2021 games have tickets available beginning May 25 at noon?

Yes, all Cardinals home games from June 1 - September 12 will be available.

Does this mean I can exchange my ticket vouchers?

Yes, all vouchers from 2020-21 promotions can be redeemed beginning May 25 at noon. Vouchers must be presented in person at the Cardinals Box Office to be exchanged for a ticket. The Cardinals Box Office is open M-F from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and during all Cardinals home games.

When can RED Access Members begin exchanging and buying additional tickets?

Cardinals RED Access Members can begin exchanging and buying additional tickets on Tuesday, May 25 at 9:00 a.m. RED Access Members can make ticket exchanges online through My Cardinals Tickets at www.springfieldcardinals.com/digital or in person at the Hammons Field Box Office.

What protocols will be in place to help keep me safe in the ballpark?

We will continue to have hand sanitizer stations throughout the ballpark. Mobile ticketing, mobile concessions ordering (available June 1), and a cashless ballpark create a contactless experience. For additional health-and-safety protocols, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/safety.

What is your bag policy?

While we still recommend no bags outside of medical devices or diaper bags, fans are allowed bring a 9" x 5" clutch and we are amending this policy to also include clear bags. We have a small number available for purchase in the Team Store, but are placing an order for more. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

Outdoor mask mandate lifted at Hammons Field

Free parking now available at Price Cutter, Ozarks Technical Community College for Cardinals games

