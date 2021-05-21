Pointy Boots de Amarillo Have Fiesta Spoiled by Matamoscas

AMARILLO, Texas - For the first time in franchise history the Sod Poodles transformed into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for tonight's game versus the Matamoscas de Midessa. However, the Matamoscas crashed the fiesta at HODGETOWN taking game four of this series 5-3 to even the series at two games a piece.

Jake McCarthy homered for the second time this series in the bottom of the second inning to give the Pointy Boots the early 1-0 lead. Luis Frias made his second start of the season after being promoted from High-A Hillsboro to Amarillo on May 11th. The D-backs' No. 9 ranked prospect, and highest ranked pitching prospect on the roster got off to a great start.

After striking out eight batters through his first four innings Frias fizzled out a bit in the fifth. He hit the leadoff batter before giving up his first hit of the night to put two runners aboard. Another RBI single tied the game before a walk loaded the bases and put an end to Frias' night. He tied a career-high with nine strikeouts while also matching Humberto Mejia's nine strikeout performance on May 9th at Tulsa. Frias was responsible for all the runners and ended up with a final stat line of 4.2 IP, two hits, and a season-high four runs allowed.

Luis Castillo replaced Frias and gave up the bases-clearing double as the Matamoscas took a 4-1 lead after five innings. Amarrilo kept the deficit to three runs thanks to Dominic Fletcher throwing out Devin Foyle at home for an inning-ending double play in the top of the seventh.

An exciting home half of the seventh inning saw the Pointy Boots cut the deficit to one run after Fletcher doubled with one out before back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Mikey Reynolds, who was making his Amarillo debut, hit a double down the left field line that easily scored Fletcher and Jose Herrera as Austin Rei was waved home by manager Shawn Roof. A perfectly executed relay from the outfield kept the Pointy Boots from tying the game.

The Matamoscas tacked on a run in the eighth to make it a two run game heading into the bottom of the ninth.

A walk and a single sent two Amarillo hitters to the plate as the winning run. Back-to-back strikeouts sealed the Pointy Boots fate and ensured that the only fireworks this evening would come from the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season at HODGETOWN.

In the loss the Amarillo bullpen continued to shine, allowing just one run over the final 4.1 innings.

Game five of this series will continue tomorrow night at HODGETOWN with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.

NOTES:

Frias Warning: D-backs' No. 9 ranked prospect Luis Frias made his second Double-A start for Amarillo after being assigned here on May 11th. The Dominican Republic native tied a career-high and team-high with nine strikeouts in 4.2 IP but did allow a season-high four runs on two hits.

Adios Pelota: Jake McCarthy hit his team-leading third home run in the bottom of the third inning. His home run traveled 454 feet and gave the Pointy Boots the 1-0 lead early in the game.

That's So Fletch: Dominic Fletcher had his second multi-hit game of the season going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. He also is responsible for the first outfield assist of the season throwing out Devin Foyle trying to tag up from third.

Make It Two: After not having any outfield assists through the first 15 games, Amarillo had one in back-to-back innings from Fletcher and Stone Garrett throwing out a batter trying to take an extra bag in the eighth.

Chase for the Oil-Pan Cup: The chase for the Oil-Pan cup continues in 2021 after the Sod Poodles took the inaugural 2019 season race 17-12. The Oil-Pan Cup is a season-long rivalry series between Amarillo and Midland. Currently, the series in 2021 between the squads stand at 2-2 after tonight's Matamoscas win.

RISPY Business: Amarillo has struggled the past three games when getting runners into scoring position. After going 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position in game one of this series, they are now 2-for-29 over the last three games including going 1-for-7 in tonight's loss.

Foyle'd: RockHounds outfielder Devin Foyle has gone 5-for-8 with seven RBI and three runs scored in these last two wins.

