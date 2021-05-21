Fly Swatters Defeat Pointy Boots, 5-3

May 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Friday night in the Panhandle, the Amarillo franchise joined Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión celebration, so the match-up had the Matamoscas de Midessa facing the Pointy Boots de Amarillo.

Call it what you like - - the Fly Swatters against the Boots or the RockHounds taking on the Sod Poodles, Bobby Crosby's club used key performances in every aspect of the game for a 5-3 win in the Panhandle.

Starter Zac Reininger, after allowing one run on four hits over the first three innings, retired the last 10 batters he faced, half of them on strikeouts and was the winning pitcher.

Nick Allen drilled a three-run double (with two out) in the fifth for the game's pivotal swing of the bat as the RockHounds / Matamoscas took a 4-1 lead.

Both clubs cut down a runner at the plate, denying a run. Shortstop Logan Davidson's perfect relay throw from shallow left field in the Amarillo seventh inning kept his club on top, 4-3.

Mikey Reynolds sent a double into the left field corner, scoring two runs, but Davidson took Chase Calabuig's throw from deep left field and was right on the money to catcher Collin Theroux for out at the dish. Logan also started a key double play with an -out-of-the-glove flip to Nick Allen for the critical 6-4-3 to end the eighth inning.

Zach Jackson allowed a walk to open the last of the ninth and got something of a bad break on an infield single that hit him in the foot (or perhaps the pitcher's rubber) and caromed high in the air, putting the tying runs on base. He responded with back-to-back whiffs to slam the door. The right-hander has been sensational for the 'Hounds (see "Kibbles & Bits," below).

The win was the RockHounds / Matamoscas' second in-a-row ... evened the six-game series at 2-2 ... and brought the club back to .500 at 8-8 on the young season.

Kibbles & Bits

The game was a "Festival of K's" ... virtually half of the game's outs (28-of-57) came on whiffs with each staff recording 14 strikeouts.

Zack Jackson has been "lights out" as the RockHounds' closer. In seven appearances, the Oklahoma native has allowed one run (unearned) on two hits (including the bad luck single Friday) with three saves in as many chances. The former Toronto Blue Jays' third round draft choice (2016) has struck out EIGHTEEN batters in 8â  innings while walking just three.

Next Game

Saturday, May 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fifth of a six-game series and road trip

Probable Starters

AMA: Tommy Henry (LH, 0-1, 6.94)

RH: Brady Feigl (RH, 1-1, 5.54)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds return home Tuesday (May 25) and will host division rivals the Frisco RoughRiders (May 25-30) and the Corpus Christi Hooks (June 1-6) at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The homestand includes two Thirsty Thursdays, two Saturday night fireworks shows, the first Matamoscas Night of the season, Kids Jersey night ... and more.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.