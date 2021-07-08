Honkers Sweep Mud Puppies in Doubleheader to Start Second Half 2-0

July 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







Honkers began the second half of the season with back-to-back seven inning victories over Minnesota, 5-4 and 11-2. Jason Swan (Georgia Southern) delivered the game-winning hit in game one, and continued his hot hitting in game two.

Rochester fell behind early in the opener, down 2-0 after one and 3-0 after an inning and a half. The Honkers scored twice on an RBI single by Otto Grimm (Minnesota) and Carson Stevens (Cal Poly advancing on a stolen base.

The Honkers trailed until the fifth, tying the ballgame with a pair of runs on a well-executed JJ Cruz (Cal St Fullerton) safety squeeze and Mac Horvath (North Carolina) bases loaded walk.

Tied heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Rochester worked three straight walks to load the bases for Jason Swan. Swan delivered in the clutch with a walk-off single on a line drive to left center, scoring Zach Cole. (Ball St)

After the come-from-behind victory in game one, the Honkers did not trail in game two. Nine runs in the first two innings put the game away early. Jason Swan continued his hot hitting with an RBI double in the first, and Ben North (Creighton) drove home his third run of the summer.

Rochester broke the game open with a seven run second inning that saw 11 hitters come to the plate. They used four hits by Jason Swan, Mac Horvath, Miguel Ortiz (Cal St Fullerton) and Benjamin Rosengard. Â (McLennan) Mike Bolton Jr, (Purdue) Jack Colette, (San Jose St) Swan, Horvath, and Ortiz all earned RBIs in the inning.

Rochester closed out the ballgame, earning a doubleheader sweep and 2-0 start to the second half. With the win, the Honkers improve to 17-17 on the season, beginning a road series tomorrow in Duluth.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.