Mallards Begin Michigan Road Trip in Kalamazoo

Following a loss to Fond Du Lac on Wednesday to open the second-half season, the Madison Mallards (0-1) take their first road trip to the state of Michigan on Thursday as they open a series with the Kalamazoo Growlers (0-2).

The Mallards and Dock Spiders game on Tuesday was postponed due to rain, and then Fond Du Lac came to Madison and won 14-8 last night. They got two home runs from Jackson Loftin (Sam Houston State) put him up to five on the year.

Drake Baldwin (Missouri State) hit his third home run of the season in the loss. It was a two-run shot that brought the Mallards within six.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Ryan Lauk (Wagner). Lauk had made six starts this season with a 2-2 record and a 3.94 ERA. He's struck out 19 in 29.2 total innings pitched.

Pitching for the Growlers tonight will be Tanner Knapp (Kalamazoo Valley CC). Knapp is 5-1 on the season in six starts, and he owns a 1.95 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 37 total innings.

Both of these teams finished in fifth place in their respective divisions in the first half, the Growlers in the Great Lakes East and the Mallards in the west.

Tonight's 5:35 p.m. CDT first pitch is the first of four matchups between these two teams. Friday's game will also start at 5:35 p.m. and then the Growlers will travel to Madison for a two-game set in the first games after the Northwoods League All-Star Break.

The probable starters for Friday's game are Ryan O'Hara (Illinois) for the Mallards and Hayden Berg (Western Michigan) for the Growlers. In his last outing, O'Hara pitched six innings and only allowed one hit in what was his first start of the season.

Following that series finale on Friday, the Mallards will stay in Michigan and head to Traverse City to face the Pit Spitters over the weekend. First pitch on Saturday is at 6:05 p.m. CDT with the finale on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CDT.

