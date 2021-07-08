Kingfish off to Hot Start in Second Half

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (2-0) defeated the Rockford Rivets (0-2) 7-4 at Historic Simmons Field Tuesday, July 7 to secure the two-game sweep.

The Rivets scored first in the top of the second on two hits and an error from third baseman Xavier Watson (University of Illinois). The runs were scored off of Kingfish starter Ethan Peters (Loras College), one of which was earned.

The Kingfish cut that lead in half in the bottom of the same inning on a single from Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon University) that scored Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific).

Both teams were unable to score until Rockford put up two runs in the top of the sixth off of Kingfish reliever Clayton Johnson (University of Illinois).

The Kingfish answered these two runs with four of their own in the bottom of the same inning. Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) hit a single, Justin Janas (University of Illinois) hit a triple and Cam Redding (St. Louis University) hit a double all in a row to put up two quick runs. Redding came around to score on a sacrifice fly from O'Laughlin, who then scored on a single from Cam Collier (University of South Florida).

Kenosha picked up two more runs off Rivets reliever Shemar Page (Louisiana Tech) in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Chase Estep (University of Kentucky).

Peters pitched five innings and struck out six while giving up two runs, one of which was earned. Johnson is credited with the win, Randon Dauman (St. Louis University) receives a hold and closer Brady Kais (Columbus State) picks up the save.

Rivets starter pitched five innings and gave up four earned runs while Page is credited with the loss after giving up three earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.

Liebert went 2-4 with a walk and crossed the plate himself once, Estep went 2-4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Watson went 2-4 with a double and Crenshaw went 2-3 with an RBI.

