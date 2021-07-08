Early Loggers Rally Snaps Rox' Winning Streak

July 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Kevin Davis swaps caps with St. Cloud Rox mascot Chisel

(St. Cloud Rox) Kevin Davis swaps caps with St. Cloud Rox mascot Chisel(St. Cloud Rox)

La Crosse, WI - A late comeback attempt in the ninth fell short for St. Cloud (26-9) as the Rox lost for the first time in six games, 7-4, against La Crosse (16-23).

In the ninth inning, Nate Swarts (Washington State) and Bobby Goodloe (TCU) each had base hits which cut the deficit down to three. With the tying run at the plate, Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) flew out to left field to end the game.

Nick Yovetich (San Francisco) continued his recent hot streak with two more hits tonight. Yovetich helped start a rally in the fifth inning for the Rox that plated two runs and narrowed the game early.

With starter Riley Cornelio (TCU) forced out of the game after the first inning, the Rox got great outings from relievers Joseph Battaglia (Southern University) and Zach Gagnon (Tarleton State). In Battaglia's debut with the Rox, he went four innings in long relief to take the pressure off of the bullpen.

Gagnon went three scoreless innings to finish out the night. He retired the side in order in the eighth inning to give the bats a chance in the final frame.

St. Cloud continues its road trip with the series finale against La Crosse on Thursday night. First pitch from Copeland Park is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.