Late Comeback Not Enough in Home Loss

Mequon, Wis. - A three run seventh inning by the Green Bay Booyah (2-0) proved to be too much for the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-2) to overcome in a close 4-3 loss Wednesday night. After shutting out the Booyah through six innings, the Green Bay bats found a spark, taking a late lead and never looking back.

After getting shutout to start the second half of their season Tuesday night, Lakeshore looked to bounce back in the second leg of their two game series with the Booyah. The lack of offensive production carried over into Wednesday night's game as Lakeshore's three runs weren't enough to get the team back into the win column.

Freshman pitcher from the Ohio State University, Nathan Haberthier found great success in by far his best performance of the season, throwing five shutout innings while only allowing six Booyah hitters to reach base.

Haberthier pounded the strike zone Wednesday night, throwing a strike on almost 64% of his pitches. His strong command on the mound allowed for his defense to make plays behind him, resulting in his longest performance as a Chinook.

Finding himself in a bases loaded jam in the top of the third inning, Haberthier successfully avoided conceding any runs against Booyah clean-up man Kaden Hollow, forcing a fielder's choice groundout to the shortstop. The bumpy third inning was the only hiccup in Haberthier's outing Wednesday night.

Lakeshore's 1-2 punch of Collin Mathews and Jackson Gray drew first blood in the third inning after Mathews' double to left field was followed by a Gray single to right field. The two Lakeshore hitters have proven to be two of the more consistent bats in the Chinooks lineup this season.

The team's infectious hitting spread to the bottom of the fourth inning as well. Three consecutive hits from Hrustich, Vecrumba and Doyle set up left fielder Kai Murphy with a chance at adding to the teams lead. Murphy capitalized on a sacrifice fly to right field, deep enough to score a hustling Hrustich from third.

The two run lead was interrupted by a late Booyah surge in the top of the seventh inning after three walks and an error proved to be detrimental to Lakeshore's chance of closing out Wednesday night's game. Brody Ware was credited with three earned runs in the inning after being lifted by Cade Berendt. Both pitchers struggled to find their command, leading to the three walks and a hit by pitch in the inning.

The resilient Lakeshore bats attempted a ninth inning comeback, though came up just short, ultimately falling to the Booyah 4-3 at Kapco Park.

The Chinooks welcome the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

