Booyah Extend Winning Streak to Six

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah defeated the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park, 13-5.

The Booyah got off to a quick start, a 2-0 lead after one thanks to a pair of RBIs by Jake Berg (Jacksonville) and Dayson Croes (Quincy).

The Kingfish answered with two in the top of the second inning but in the bottom half, the Booyah began to pull away. A five-run inning included a two-run double by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and a two-run home run to right field by Berg. This made it a 7-2 ballgame.

The Booyah added one in the third courtesy of Elias Flowers' (Jacksonville) sacrifice fly that scored Nathan Blasick (West Virginia). In the fourth, the power hour continued for Green Bay. They added two thanks to a two-run home run to right field by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State). That gave the Booyah a 10-2 lead.

Next inning, Nadir Lewis (Princeton) and Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) slugged back-to-back home runs. Lewis' two-run shot, and Ryan's solo home run made it 13-2.

Kenosha scored three in the eighth, but it wasn't enough. A 13-5 win makes it six straight wins for the Booyah.

Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt) picked up his first win of the season, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs with six strikeouts.

Friday night will be Wisconsin Sports Night with special guest appearances by Bay Port alumni and football stars Alec Ingold and Cole Van Lanen. They will be available to sign autographs before the game. Fans can also enjoy Gnarly Cedar $5 14oz. craft pours presented by 94.7 FM. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

