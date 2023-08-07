Honkers Fall 10-5 to Duluth

The Rochester Honkers (30-33, 12-7) got out to an early deficit and could not come back as they suffered a series sweep with a 10-5 defeat to the Duluth Huskies (34-28, 18-12).

The Huskies led 6-0 after three innings after they jumped all over Rochester's starter Jackson Lux (Pacific) (0-2). However, they only scored one earned run as Rochester committed three errors in the first two innings.

Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) led the way offensively for the Honkers by reaching base five times with two hits. Michael Hallquist (Minnesota-Crookston) led the way for Duluth with three RBIs.

Rochester travels to Waterloo, IA on Monday for a matchup versus the Waterloo Bucks. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

