Johnson Backs Gustafson with Three RBIs

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 5-1. The Pit Spitters improve to 39-28 on the season and 17-15 in the second half.

After a pitcher's duel to start the game, the Pit Spitters offense struck first as Andrew Mannelly led off the top of the fourth inning with a single to right field. Parker Brosius and Colin Summerhill then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Camden Traficante drew a walk, bringing in Mannelly to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Zach Johnson hit a double to center field, clearing the bases to extend their lead to 4-0. Kyle Ratliff led off the bottom of the fifth inning with an infield single. Nikolas Clark then reached first base after an error was committed by first baseman Zach Johnson, to put runners on second and third. Cole Mason loaded the bases with two outs for the Battle Jacks. Cooper Middleton then hit a single to right field, scoring Ratliff to make it 4-1. Alec Atkinson hit a double to right field in the top of the ninth to lead off the offense for the Pit Spitters. Following a single hit by Johnson, Cooper Mills hit a sacrifice flyout, scoring Atkinson to extend their lead to 5-1. The Pit Spitters held onto the 5-1 lead, to take game one of the series.

The Pit Spitters improve to 39-28 on the season and 17-15 in the second half, while the Battle Jacks drop to 24-42 overall and 14-18 in the second half. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Aren Gustafson threw seven innings, giving up three hits on one run, while striking out seven. Sawyer Meeuwes threw two innings of scoreless relief, giving up just a walk and striking out three.

