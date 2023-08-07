Madison Flawless on Both Sides of the Scorecard, Take Opener in Green Bay
August 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Green Bay, WI - Madison traveled to Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay to square off with the Green Bay Rockers to begin the final week of the regular season. The Mallards played one of their best games of the year, winning 13-0 and earning their third shutout win of the campaign.
Donnie Scott's offense blitzed Rockers' starter Grayson Walker and reliever Bryce Crabb in the early going. For a second straight game, Madison homered three times in a single inning. Tonight, it was the 2nd inning where the North-Siders flexed their muscles. David Melfi (2), Davis Hamilton (7), and Alex Harrell (1) all smashed homers in the frame to claim a 5-0 lead. The pop wouldn't stop there, especially for the Mallards' catcher. Melfi blasted his second long ball in as many innings to take an 8-0 lead.
The scoring came to a halt until the 7th when Madison continued their strong offensive approach. A Cal Fisher double added two more in the half-inning.
Jacob Kisting started his second game of the second half on Monday night and looked sharp through five innings. Kisting surrendered just three hits and a walk while striking out six. Cade Hansen turned in 3.1 innings to finish the combined shutout win, the first 9-inning shutout since Opening Day on May 29th.
