Wausau Breaks Six-Game Home Losing Streak

August 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - Scoring 11 runs off nine hits was able to get the job done for Wausau Monday night at Athletic Park, as they were able to beat Fond du Lac 11-6.

After the Woodchucks (13-19/33-34) took an early 6-1 lead, they would see that lead diminish after five unanswered across back-to-back innings by the Dock Spiders.

But a four-run Woodchuck fifth would give them the winning lead as they would not allow another run to Fond du Lac (15-17/28-39) the rest of the way.

Key Moments:

Christian Mitchelle (Cincinnati) had a three-hit night, going 3/3 with a double, an RBI, two runs and a stolen base.

Ryan Blanchard (Chico State (CA)) hit his first Northwoods League home run, a solo shot that gave Wausau a 2-1 lead in the second. He also scored the leading seventh run on a triple steal in the fifth.

Speaking of steals, Wausau stole a total of 10 bases in Monday's win.

Up Next:

Wausau heads down to Herr-Baker Field one last time Tuesday to play the Dock Spiders for the season finale between the two. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. Aug 8.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.