Rockers in Search of Fifth Straight Win against Mallards

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will continue their last four-game homestand of the regular season Monday night as they host the Madison Mallards, with first pitch from Capital Credit Union Park set for 6:35 p.m.

The pregame concert performed by Hannah Rose will begin at 5:30 p.m. with it also being Free Hot Dog Monday at the ballpark. This means that hot dogs will be free for the first 90 minutes after gates open at 5:30.

Green Bay heads into the final six games of the regular season on a winning streak, after winning four in a row all against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with the most recent victory coming Sunday with the Rockers winning 14-1 at Capital Credit Union Park in convincing fashion.

The Rockers Sunday were led by four homers off the bats of Cooper Kelly (Kansas) (2), Mateo Matthews (Wagner College), and a grand slam from Kendal Ewell (Illinois-Chicago), as the four homers propelled Green Bay to a commanding lead early that they never looked back on en route to the 13-run victory in Ashwaubenon.

Ewell finished with five RBIs to lead the way for the Rockers offensively while Matthews finished with three RBIs to round out the Green Bay offense that finished with 14 runs on 11 total hits against the Chinooks.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) threw the first five innings of the game scoreless to earn his sixth win on the season while Micah Berens (Incarnate Word) only gave up one run in the final four innings of the game to hold Lakeshore to just one run on six hits.

As for the pitching matchup for Monday's game, Green Bay will start Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) who will be starting for the 10th time this season and 12th time in all for Green Bay in 2023 Monday night.

Walker last threw against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on July 31 and allowed no runs on six hits while recording five strikeouts en route to a shutout win against Fond du Lac that saw the Rockers secure the road victory 3-0 at Herr-Baker Field.

Madison will start Jacob Kisting (Bradley University) who is making his third appearance of the summer after not allowing a run in his first two outings. In 5.1 innings pitched, he's recorded six strikeouts while allowing three walks and most recently pitched 4.1 innings last Tuesday against the Wausau Woodchucks.

The Rockers will conclude the four-game homestand Tuesday night against the Mallards following Monday's matchup. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

