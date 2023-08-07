Larks Snap Five-Game Skid with Series Opening Win against MoonDogs

After being swept on Monday by the St. Cloud Rox, the Larks looked to get back on the right track for the final four games of the season. Bismarck hosted the Mankato MoonDogs to open a two-game set, and the yellow birds walked away with a win for the first time in six days.

The Larks got a brilliant performance from their starter, Cade Torgerson (Jameston). The lefthander hurled 6.2 innings of one-run (unearned) baseball and struck out eight batters en route to his first win of the summer.

At the plate, the Larks used nine hits to scratch across four runs. The scoring started in the third, with Benjamin Rosengard (Undecided) hitting an opposite-field homer to put the Larks up 1-0. Jack Herring then doubled later that frame to make it 2-0.

The Larks put up two more in the next inning. Rosengard collected his second RBI of the night on a groundout, and Bradlee Preap (UC San Diego) brought in another on a sacrifice fly. It was 4-0 after the fourth.

Although the MoonDogs would scratch across a run in the top of the sixth on a throwing error, Jackson Chancey (Wallace - Dothan) came out of the pen and shut the door, throwing a 2.1-inning save to get the Larks back into the win column, the final score being 4-1. The Larks have now topped their win total from last summer.

The Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game was clocked at 87 mph from Colton Dorsey in the eighth. The Fetzer Electric Play of the Game was in the seventh, with the new guy, Mike Maanumn (North Central), making a backward diving catch for the first out of the frame.

Bismarck will go for the series sweep on Tuesday night against Mankato. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. It's also The 96.5 Walleye Night at the park. Enjoy your favorite classic rock music hits and join 96.5 Walleye, classic rock that really rocks, at the Larks game! Hang out with some of their amazing on-air personalities.

