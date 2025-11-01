Hometown Heroes - Jesus "Cimi" Alvarado, El Paso Locomotive: Best Western
Published on October 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities.
Our fifth and final nominee is Jesus "Cimi" Alvarado, a local artist and longtime El Paso Locomotive FC supporter whose murals across the Segundo Barrio neighborhood and in museum exhibitions tell the city's history and whose designs have made their way to Locomotive's El Chuco Kits, commemorating one of the city's longstanding nicknames.
