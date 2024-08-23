Homestand Preview: August 27th - September 1st

August 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Calling all Fair fans for a night of fun with face painting, a petting zoo, and more! A pair of tickets to the Spokane County Fair will be given away each inning courtesy of Cascadia Screen Printing and Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Enter at the game for your chance to win. Plus, don't miss a special appearance from this year's fair mascot - Bo the Goat!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28th - Halloween & Less Likes More Love Night

presented by Silverwood Theme Park & Snapchat

Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts, goblins, and Jack-O-Lanterns. Stick around after the game for a Spokane Indians Candy Crawl!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29th - Dollars in Your Dog Night

presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel

Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes, all courtesy of Mirabeau Park Hotel. $2,000 will be up for grabs! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30th - Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night

presented by Windermere Real Estate, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

Help us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Windermere Real Estate!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31st - Fireworks Night

presented by Washington's Lottery & Hot 96.9

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Washington's Lottery. Don't forget to pick up your glow necklaces in the Team Store!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1st - Season Finale Fireworks

presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain

Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2024 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA Washington!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

