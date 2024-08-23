Canadians Eighth Inning Rally Sinks AquaSox

August 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: Shortstop Jay Harry snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-out two-run double to left in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 6-4 win over the AquaSox before a sellout crowd of 6,013 at Nat Bailey Stadium. The AquaSox now trail the Canadians by seven games in the race for the final playoff spot with 15 games to go in the regular season.

Vancouver took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on an opposite field two-run home run to left by left-handed slugger Peyton Williams. It was his 10th home run of the season, and his second in this series.

The Frogs got on the board in the second. Caleb Cali singled to right. Bill Knight singled to left to put runners at first and second. Later in the inning with one out, Hunter Fitz-Gerald singled to left to score Cali to make it 2-1.

After Harry's two-out RBI single in the second gave the Canadians a 3-1 lead, the AquaSox manufactured a run in the third. Jared Sundstrom coaxed a one-out walk from Vancouver starter Connor O'Halloran and quickly stole second. Sundstrom advanced to third on a fly ball and later scored on a passed ball to pull the AquaSox to within one at 3-2.

Everett tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single from Michael Arroyo that scored Connor Charping.

Down 4-3 in the top of the eighth, the AquaSox tied it up. With one out, Knight singled to left. With Charping at the plate, Knight stole second and third. Charping's sacrifice fly to right made it a 4-4 game.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ty Cummings picked up a no decision. In 4 2/3 innings he allowed seven hits and three runs (all earned). He walked two and struck out five while throwing 72 pitches.

Everett left-handed reliever C.J. Widger retired all five batters he faced and struck out four.

Knight batted 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.