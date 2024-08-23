C's Foiled by Frogs in Extras

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians failed to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and lost 3-2 to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] in ten innings Friday afternoon at The Nat.

Leading 2-0 after eighth, the C's sent Chay Yeager (BS, 3/L, 4-5) to the slope to begin the final frame of regulation. He walked the first batter before giving up a game-tying blast to number nine man Colin Davis but retired the next three to keep the game tied 2-2.

The Canadians had no answer for Jason Ruffcorn (W, 4-4), who retired the side in order in the ninth then - after the Frogs scored an unearned run in the top of the tenth after a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly - struck out all three hitters in the bottom of the tenth to stun the C's and hand the 'Sox a 3-2 comeback win.

The afternoon was positive up until the final two stanzas. #12 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas struck out nine over six scoreless, Peyton Williams drove in the go-ahead run in the third with a double - one of three hits he had on the afternoon - and the Canadians plated an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Je'Von Ward that was set up by a hit batter and a Williams double.

Aaron Munson (H, 2) and Geison Urbaez (H, 2) each worked a scoreless inning of relief after Rojas' departure.

With the loss, the Canadians are now a half game out of first and five and a half games up on a playoff spot with 14 games to go. They'll get back to work Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. when Grant Rogers toes the slab opposite Everett's Nick Payero.

