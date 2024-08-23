Ems Drop Crucial Game 3 against Tri-City

Pasco, WA- The Emeralds dropped Game 3 against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 5-3. The Dust Devils have now taken 2 of the first 3 games of this 6-game series.

Eugene jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Aeverson Arteaga followed up his 2 hit performance last night with a 1-out single to start tonight's game. James Tibbs III followed it up with a quick walk to put a pair of runners on. A few batters later Sabin Ceballos ripped a single that scored both Arteaga & Tibbs III on the play. It was the 2nd straight game the Emeralds have scored multiple runs in the 1st inning.

In the home half of the frame the Dust Devils answered back with a pair of their own runs. Sonny Dichiara hit a sac-fly RBI for their first run of the night and Shane Matheny followed it up with an RBI-Double to tie up the game at 2-2. The 2nd inning was scoreless for both clubs before Tri-City claimed their first lead of the night in the third inning. Joe Redfield led the inning off with a single and with 2-outs Sonny Dichiara drove in his 2nd run of the night with a 2-out double to give Tri-City

Eugene was able to tie up the game at 3-3 in the top of the 4th. Sabin Ceballos got a 2-out single and Scott Bandura followed it up with a base hit of his own to advance Ceballos into 3rd base. Bandura then swiped 2nd for his 15th stolen base as an Emerald and the throw down got base Adrian Placencia which brought Ceballos home on the play to tie the game. That proved to be the last run of the night for Eugene.

The Dust Devils reclaimed the 1-run lead in the home half of the inning. Caleb Ketchup drew a 1-out walk and stole both 2nd and 3rd base on consecutive pitches. Peter Burns hit him home on a single to make it 4-3. In the 6th inning they added one more run of insurance. Ketchup got a single and Burns drew a walk. Burns got into a rundown situation between 1st and 2nd base and Ketchup was able to score from 2nd base on the play before Burns got tagged out to end the inning and make it 5-3.

The final 3 innings were scoreless between these clubs as both bullpens were excellent down the stretch. Wilkelma Castillo was fantastic out of the bullpen tonight as he spun 3 innings of relief and gave up just 1 run on 2 hits. Daniel Blair pitched the final 1.1 innings and didn't give up a hit while striking out 1. Blair has now spun 10 consecutive scoreless innings on the mound for the Ems.

Eugene is now 9 games out of a playoff spot with only 15 games left in the 2nd half. They're going to have to be almost perfect down the stretch, as they now don't control their own destiny with the Vancouver Canadians starting to pull away for the final playoff spot. For the Ems, they'll most likely need to take all 3 remaining games here this week to keep themselves afloat heading into the final homestand of the season next week against the Everett AquaSox.

Game 4 is tomorrow night with Joe Whitman on the mound for the Ems. First pitch will be at 7:05 P.M.

