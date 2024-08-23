Hops' Pitching Brilliant Again, Holds Spokane to Just Two Hits in 8-2 Win

August 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - A night after Hillsboro held the best hitting team in the Northwest League to just one hit, they would again silence the Indians' bats. The combination of Jacob Steinmetz, Carlos Rey, Zane Russell and Alfred Morillo allowed just two hits and two runs in the 8-2 Hops' win. Gavin Conticello reached base four times and scored three runs, with Gino Groover reaching base three times and adding three RBI.

The Hops had their first of three two-out RBI hits of the game in the first inning when Christian Cerda hit an opposite field single off Michael Prosecky. Prosecky came back out for the second inning and gave up three more runs on four hits and needed 65 pitches to complete two frames. Juan Corniel, Gino Groover and Jack Hurley each had an RBI in the inning. Prosecky recorded six outs in the game, all six were strikeouts.

Jacob Steinmetz kept Spokane off the scoreboard in the middle frames, retiring nine straight batters. GJ Hill broke that streak with a leadoff solo home run in the sixth inning, brining the Indians to within three.

Steinmtez exited the game after six one-run innings. He walked two and struck out three over 84 pitches.

Carlos Rey made his Hops' debut in the seventh inning and walked the first two batters he faced. Zane Russell came in the game after Rey faced just three batters and he walked the first two batters he faced as well. The walk to Carrigg scored a run, but Rusell got out of the frame without further damage.

Hillsboro added on to their lead in the seventh inning with two more runs. Spokane intentionally walked Christian Cerda to setup the left/left matchup with Manny Peña batting and he picked up another clutch two-out single.

Three more hits in the eighth inning plated two more runs for the Hops with Gino Groover adding a two-RBI double to give Hillsboro an 8-2 lead.

Hops pitching walked eight batters in the game, but only allowed two hits and two runs. With the win, Hillsboro is now 13-8 against Spokane in 2024.

Game four of the series between the Hops and Indians is tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Portland's CW and Rip City Radio 620 AM.

