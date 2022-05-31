Homers Hamper Tortugas in 5-3 Loss to Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - DH Jack Rogers collected a pair of two-baggers in the series opener, but it was a pair of home runs that subdued Daytona. RF Carlos Domínguez smashed a solo shot in the second and DH Omar De Los Santos added a go-ahead two-run blast in the sixth, as the St. Lucie Mets lashed the Tortugas, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (30-16) jumped out to an early advantage thanks to the gopher ball in the second. With the bases empty and one out, Domínguez (1-2, R, HR, RBI) powered a towering drive out by the videboard in the left-center field for a solo home run. The 22-year-old's league-lead tying 11th home run of the year granted the Mets a 1-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Daytona (19-27) retaliated to take the lead. CF Jay Allen II (1-4, R, SO) singled through the right side of the infield to start the inning and quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch. After taking third on a single to center by 1B Ruben Ibarra (1-4, R, SO), 2B Tyler Callihan (1-3, BB, SO) earned a walk to load the bases.

With Rogers (2-4, 2 2B, SO) at the plate, a swing-and-miss at the first pitch squirted away from the catcher and to the backstop. Allen scored, while Ibarra and Callihan advanced to third and second, respectively, to tie the game at one.

Following a strikeout, St. Lucie kept the middle infield back with one out. SS Ilvin Fernández (0-4, RBI, 2 SO) grounded out to short, but Ibarra scored from third on the toss to first, putting the Tortugas in charge, 2-1.

Another home run put the Mets ahead for good in the sixth. 3B William Lugo (2-4, 2 R) reached on an infield single with one out for De Los Santos. The 22-year-old unfurled a 1-2 offering to nearly the exact spot Domínguez blasted a ball four innings prior. De Los Santos' seventh home run of the year - a two-run clout - put St. Lucie in front once more, 3-2.

The Mets put the game out of reach with more insurance in the eighth. Lugo reached on an infield knock up the third-base line to start the frame and quickly came around to score on a double into the left-field corner by De Los Santos. With the runner off on the pitch, LF Stanley Consuegra (1-4, RBI) hit a soft ground ball to short.

The throw to first was in time, but De Los Santos turned the corner at third and broke towards the plate. The first baseman's relay to the dish was not in time, as the run scored from second on the ground ball to grant St. Lucie a 5-2 edge.

RHP Luis Moreno (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) was excellent for the Mets, striking out a season-high eight en route to his fourth win of the year. LHP Daniel Juárez (3.0 IP, 2 SO) retired all nine hitters he faced in relief to collect his third save.

Daytona's RHP Tanner Cooper (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 SO) posted a career-high five innings but was saddled with a no-decision. RHP Javi Rivera (3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB) suffered a blown save and his third defeat out of the bullpen.

